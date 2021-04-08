STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flashback of 2020 migrant horror? Huge queues at Delhi Railway Station after night curfew announcement

Published: 08th April 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 10:47 AM

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after night curfew was imposed in the city, travellers lined up in serpentine queues at the New Delhi Railway Station on Wednesday in a rewind to scenes last year when thousands of daily wage workers and others left for their homes in villages and towns across the country.

The authorities, however, maintained that the rush was "usual" during this time of the year due to the wedding season and wheat harvesting in different parts of the country.

The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

"There is no surge (in travel). Only bonafide passengers with reserved tickets are getting in. We see such crowds at regular periods. Any speculative reporting may please be avoided especially in such challenging circumstances. One wrong input can create chaos," said Indian Railways spokesperson D J Narain.

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the city, the authorities have been making public announcements at railway stations urging passengers to follow safety protocols while travelling while police have intensified prosecution drive against those found violating norms.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra K Singh said, "Extra precaution is being taken by the police at railway stations. They have been cautioning, guiding and making public announcements regarding COVID-19 protocols and urging passengers to strictly follow them."

"Masks are being provided to those who need them and we have intensified the drive to prosecute violators," he added.

The railway police said the rush was not related to the imposition of night curfew in the city.

"April is a time when railway stations usually witness heavy rush. Post Holi, there is a movement of people and since its marriage season and wheat is being harvested in agricultural fields in villages, a lot of people are going home," said a senior officer.

"As of now, it does not appear like people are moving out of (Delhi) due to fear of the sudden announcement (night curfew). It is not migration but usual movement. Passengers cannot board trains without any reservation. These are passengers who had their reservations done in advance," added the officer.

