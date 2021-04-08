STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Regularise ad-hoc teachers, demands DUTA

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) took to the streets on Wednesday over its demand for immediate absorption of over 4,500 ad-hoc teachers in the varsity.

DUTA protests to press for absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) took to the streets on Wednesday over its demand for immediate absorption of over 4,500 ad-hoc teachers in the varsity. The march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar that was stopped by police saw teachers raising slogans against the government policies of privatisation, implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and also drew attention to the plight of the ad-hoc teachers.

DUTA protests to press for absorption of
ad-hoc and temporary teachers at Jantar
Mantar on Wednesday | PTI

“The DUTA submitted a memorandum to the Ministry of Education to demand a one-time regulation for the absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers in keeping with the reservation policy against all sanctioned vacancies,” DUTA president Rajib Ray said.

It alleged that the recruitment in Delhi University had not happened for “over a decade”, except sporadically, resulting in young teachers being forced into situations of extreme vulnerability with no benefits like their permanent colleagues.

The DUTA said while the government was going ahead with the implementation of the NEP at breakneck speed, teachers feared it would exacerbate the precarious situation of ad-hoc teachers. The teachers’ body cited cases of regularisation of employees mandated by court orders to push for what they call is a “just demand” and subsequently end the ordeal of thousands of teachers at the receiving end of various policies that supposedly aimed to restructure higher education.

A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
(Representational Photo)
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
