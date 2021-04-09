STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Amid COVID-19 case surge, Delhi govt suspends physical classes, offline exams

The AAP dispensation had last week announced that students of any class will not be called to school in the new academic session.

Published: 09th April 2021 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi schools have reopened for Classes 9th and 11th after almost a year.

Representational Image. (File | Praveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Delhi government Friday ordered the suspension of physical academic activities and offline examinations for all classes till further orders.

"Due to rising cases of COVID-19, schools in Delhi will remain closed for all classes till further orders," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an order, "All schools are, hereby, informed that the conduct of all academic and examination activities through physical mode shall remain suspended with immediate effect till further orders."

The AAP dispensation had last week announced that students of any class will not be called to school in the new academic session.

However, class 10 and class 12 students who have to appear in board exams in May-June were going to school with the consent of their parents for preparations as well as practical exams.

Also, classes 9 and 11 students were being called to school for exams.

"They (schools) are further directed to ensure that no student of classes 9 to 12 is called in the school physically for any kind of academic examination activity (like practice of practicals, mid-term and annual examination related work i.e practical, project submission, assessments etc.) till further orders," the DEO order added.

Delhi recorded 8,521 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day surge since November 11 last year, while 39 more people died due to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,196, according to the city health department.

Students of class 10 and 12 have been demanding that the board exams scheduled in May-June be either cancelled or conducted in online mode.

However, both CBSE and CICSE have not taken any decision in this regard yet.

While CBSE officials said the board has increased the number of examination centres by 50 per cent to ensure social distancing, CICSE officials maintained the schedule will remain unchanged.

The CBSE had last week announced that if any student fails to appear for ongoing practical exams after the student or any family member testing positive, the schools will conduct re-tests for them at an appropriate time.

The officials, however, did not comment on whether the same relaxation will be given to students in theory exams as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi covid 19 Delhi Coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp