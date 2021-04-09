STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Coaching centres seek clarity on Delhi government SOPs on physical classes

Many big coaching centres are conducting physical classes partially, while smaller institutes are confused over the guidelines.

Published: 09th April 2021 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

A worker sanitises a classroom.

A worker sanitises a classroom. (Photo | PTI)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government’s recent guidelines about online classes for all government, aided and private schools appear to have fuelled confusion among coaching institutions across the national capital.

Following a sharp rise in Covid cases, the Aam Aadmi Party government had issued a circular on April 1 stating that no schools (both government and private) would call students for physical classes.

Only online classes would continue for all classes till further orders, it said.

For class IX to XII, it said, the students were called to schools for academic guidance and support for midterm exams/pre-Board & practical exams, project works and internal assessment following the standard operating procedure for safety and with parents’ consent.

However, there was no mention of coaching centres which were allowed to reopen post lockdown.

Educators Society, an umbrella body of coaching centres in Delhi, has written to the education department, the secretariat and deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

“The lack of clarity about the functioning of coaching institutions has led to uncertainty among institution owners, teachers, students and parents. We have written to all the officials concerned to issue a clarification, but there has been no action,” said Keshav Aggarwal, president, Educators Society.

“We need to know if any SOPs have been prescribed for us. Institutions’ owners are worried about getting harassed by officials. This is causing interruption for the students who are about to take their board exams and need doubt clearance sessions and mock tests from the centers,” said Aggarwal.

“On April 3, we received a reply from the office of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, which said, “The information is forwarded and necessary action in the matter,” said Aggarwal.

