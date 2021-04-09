STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police arrest two men for using monkeys to rob people

A complaint was received on March 2 that the two had released the monkeys on a man and robbed him of Rs 6,000.

Published: 09th April 2021 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2021 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Monkey

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested two men on Friday for allegedly robbing people by using monkeys.

According to the police, a complaint was received on March 2 that the two had released the monkeys on a man and robbed him of Rs 6,000.

"CCTV footage from the area was checked, informers were activated and sources were deployed. On receiving input, several raids were conducted in and around Delhi," the police informed.

It added that on April 8, information was received that two persons with monkeys were present at Chirag Delhi bus stand who had committed robbery earlier and could commit further robbery or snatching.

"Acting on the information the two persons, Balwan Nath and Vikram Nath, were apprehended," police informed.

One more accused is absconding and monkeys have been handed over to the Wildlife SOS centre. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi police Mokey menace Delhi robberies
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp