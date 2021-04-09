STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital suspends all non-COVID-19 services

The Rajiv Gandhi Hospital has been declared as a COVID-19 dedicated hospital, where only corona patients will be treated.

A health worker collects swab samples of residents for COVID-19 tests, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Gurugram, Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In view of the surge of COVID-19 patients, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi suspended all the non-COVID-19 services with immediate effect till further orders.

"In view of surge of COVID-19 patients, all the non-COVID services provided at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital are hereby suspended with immediate effect till further orders," said Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in a statement.

The Rajiv Gandhi Hospital has been declared as a COVID-19 dedicated hospital, where only corona patients will be treated.

The hospital had already reserved 500 beds for COVID-19 patients.

Regular OPD services and other services were started here in January but due to increasing cases of COVID-19, this hospital has been dedicated once again for the COVID-19 treatment.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday reported 7,437 fresh cases and 24 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the daily health bulletin, the total positive cases in the city now stand at 6,98,005, including 23,181 active cases and 6,63,667 recoveries. So far, 11,157 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus. (ANI)

