No compulsory RT-PCR testing required

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North West District’s order on compulsory testing of those visiting the dispensaries or getting vaccination was withdrawn within 24 hours of issuing it.

The order dated on April 7 was issued by the Chief District Medical Officer of the NW district which stated, “There has been an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in North West District, all the MOI/Cs are directed to conduct RTPCR/ RAT test on all persons visiting the dispensaries for their ailments or vaccination with immediate effect.”

However, the order was withdrawn on Thursday and a new order was released which said, “Due to upsurge of Covid-19 cases in North West district, all MOI/Cs are directed to increase the RTPCR/ RAT testing. The previous order stands cancelled.”

When contacted the District Magistrate, Chesta Yadav clarified, “The intention of the order was to increase the RT-PCR testing. And intention was to add more testing amongst those who are coming for OPDs and routine checks. And because OPDs and vaccination are happening at the same place so that was the purpose,” she said.

Delhi government is currently having a per-day testing capacity of 90,000 which includes both RT-PCR and RAT.