BJP’s poll promises based on Arvind Kejriwal model, says Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Sisodia said that the public welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government in the national capital are now being emulated by the BJP. 

Published: 10th April 2021 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that the ‘Kejriwal model of governance’ is helpful for the country and the BJP-led Centre should take ideas from it and implement them across the country. Sisodia said that the public welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government in the national capital are now being emulated by the BJP. 

The Aam Aadmi Party leader added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should invite Kejriwal and take notes from the Delhi chief minister on good governance. The Deputy CM while talking about the Aam Aadmi Party’s governance in Delhi said that Kejriwal is the only politician to lead the nation in the right direction. 

“Recently when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was campaigning in West Bengal, he promised free electricity up to 200 units should the BJP be elected to power. In Kerala, the BJP has promised to free public transport for women. Everybody is asking for votes based on the Kejriwal model of governance,” added Sisodia.

Kejriwal had announced free electricity up to 200 units for everyone, Just before assembly elections were supposed to commence in the last national capital in 2019 with many considering this as a masterstroke of the chief minister which majorly boosted the prospects of the party. 

Sisodia said that even the Congress leaders like General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi have also promised free electricity and that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced free rides for women in public buses.  The AAP leader added that since the BJP is now following the ‘Kejriwal model’ he hopes that they would not act as an obstructionist in Delhi’s governance.

