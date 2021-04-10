STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Engineering graduate held in Delhi for kidnapping seven-month-old, demanding Rs 40 lakh ransom

The accused, identified as Priyanshu Kumar, was unemployed and wanted to raise money to settle down with his girlfriend.

Published: 10th April 2021 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An engineering graduate was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his landlord's seven-month-old child for a ransom of Rs 40 lakh in outer Delhi's Ranhola area so that he could move in with his girlfriend, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Priyanshu Kumar (24), they said.

The infant was later rescued and reunited with his parents, police said.

According to police, Kumar went to his landlord's house on Friday and told them that he wanted to play with the child.

Since the child was sleeping, his mother told Kumar to come later, but he insisted to stay back.

When the infant's mother went out of the room to collect his clothes, the accused left the house with the baby.

She immediately informed her husband about the incident.

"The child's father later got a call from Kumar, asking him to pay Rs 40 lakh if he wanted his child back," a senior police officer said.

A case was registered and multiple teams were formed to trace the accused, said Parvinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).

"During investigation, the escape route of the accused from his house was tracked and it was found that he had taken the child towards Uttam Nagar terminal on foot covering a distance of about four kilometres.

From there, he booked a tax using app-based service and landed in Ghaziabad," he said.

The police team decided to keep the accused engaged by luring him with token ransom amounts and keep him involved through chats and calls, the DCP said.

"The police team finally planned to intercept the accused at Lajwanti Chowk.

After more than four hours of chase, the team was able to intercept the car and the kidnapped child was rescued from Pankha Road towards Uttam Nagar Terminal.

The accused, however, managed to run away, leaving the taxi behind," Singh said.

The accused was later nabbed from Uttam Nagar area.

"During interrogation, he disclosed that he was in relationship with a girl from Kanpur. He wanted money to settle down with her. As he did not have a job, he thought of kidnapping the infant," the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi Delhi crime Delhi kidnapping Kidnapping
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp