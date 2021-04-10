Increased reliance on the virtual world

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Due to the work-from-home situation in the pandemic, people had extra time on their hands, and used most of it to consume digital content - be it for entertainment, virtual engagement or for goods and services. And two recent studies, by InterMiles and MICA, have recorded this digital consumption. A survey conducted by loyalty and rewards programme, InterMiles, revealed that 54 per cent Indians spent more time on social media now, as compared to pre-pandemic, while 76 per cent stated that they increased time spent on video calls and messaging apps.

Supreme Court advocate Abhinav Garg says his phone usage has shot up. “From attending court hearings to webinars, workshops and watching OTT platforms… At times, I have to log in and attend two court hearings at the same time.” With the intention of understanding evolved consumer priorities, InterMiles took inputs from 11,500 people across India for the study. Results were benchmarked against consumer behaviours displayed in 2019, so as to display a pandemic-induced pivot.

Indians even took the digital route to access services, with 59 per cent reporting an increase in time spent orderingin, while 58 per cent recorded an increase in time spent shopping online. Digital content creator Aakriti Singh watches blogs on fitness, health, lifestyle, and fashion. “Doing this helps me learn about what I can use to create content for my blog. I also keep a check on the shopping sites such as Myntra, Amazon and others, to get an idea of what’s new,” adds the 24-year-old. The pandemic can be also credited with bringing about a renewed, elevated focus on boosting fitness and building immunity.

The InterMiles survey recorded that almost 1 in 2 Indians (~50 per cent) are working out more, post Covid- 19 outbreak. Another 76 per cent Indians stated that time spent on OTT platforms increased since the outbreak of the pandemic. A report by MICA Ahmedabad in association with Ahmedabad-based start-up Communication Crafts also revealed that consumption of gaming, entertainment contents on streaming platforms, and usage of smart phones saw a significant rise.

Audiences from Tier-II and III cities are influencing the growth of OTT in India, with the sector focusing on regional markets and stories with regional plots and content, said the study. Highest viewers belong to the 15-24 age groups, and the least viewers belong to the 6-14 age bracket. PR professional Desiree Anwar admits that her smartphone usage has shot up by 70 per cent. “I use my mobile phone for calls, shopping, work out plans, and cooking recipes. Instagram and WhatsApp definitely take up a lot of my screen time. Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime, are my go to platforms over dinner,” she adds.

It also said that gaming consumption increased to 63 billion minutes in March 2020 compared to 42 billion minutes in the same month a year ago. “I have friends with children and they seem to be struggling with the child’s obsession towards gaming. Unfortunately, the games are also evolving into complex genres with violence and nudity or just too intense. The games have become more interactive where kids can communicate with strangers and language control is hard. Games like Pub-G and Free Fire, to name a few, have started controlling the minds of the child. These gimmicks play a lot with the child’s psychology,” adds Anwar.

IMPACT

Garg feels we are headed towards a society with no social culture. “The virtual world has taken a toll on my physical well-being. My sleep pattern has been adversely impacted. My eyes are strained,” he adds. Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Sr Consultant Psychiatry, Paras Hospital Gurugram, notes that people have been using smartphones every five minutes. “It can cause lifestyle disorders like obesity, PCOD, cardio vascular issues , hypertension, diabetes and kidney diseases, besides psychological disorders like OCD, depression and panic disorder.

It can also have an ill-effect in the minds of the young kids, who probably won’t feel comfortable in meeting somebody in person. Such kids might develop psychological disorders.” Dr Kapoor suggests regular exercise, a break from smartphones, and indulge in meditation, and creativity like painting, dancing, singing. Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (AM) Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach & Healer, Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing, says administering self-control is the need of the hour. “And that can be done through reminders. Keep your phone away during work as well as family time to avoid distractions. In case of extreme cases, seek help from an expert,” she concludes.

INTERMILES STUDY

57% Indians spent more time on social media now

76% More time being spent on video calls and messaging apps

76% People stated increase in time spent on OTT platforms

58% An increase in time spent shopping online

MICA STUDY

Gaming consumption increased to 63 billion minutes in March 2020 compared to 42 billion minutes in the same month a year ago

Highest OTT viewers belong to the 15-24 age group