COVID-19: Over 2,500 people booked in Delhi for violating night curfew

The police issued 520 'challans' to people for violating COVID-19 norms, he said. The Delhi government on Tuesday had announced a seven-hour night curfew.

Published: 11th April 2021 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

22 cases were registered from Saturday 10 pm to Sunday 5 am.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 2,500 people were booked for allegedly violating the night curfew imposed by the Delhi government amid a surge in coronavirus cases, police said on Sunday.

According to data shared by the police, 222 cases were registered in this regard from Saturday 10 pm to Sunday 5 am.

"A total of 2,523 people were booked under sections 65 (persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of a police officer) of the Delhi Police Act and 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases) and 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the CrPC," Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said.

The police issued 520 'challans' to people for violating COVID-19 norms, he said. The Delhi government on Tuesday had announced a seven-hour night curfew.

The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the city. The DDMA order for curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be in force till April 30.

However, it exempts people of certain professions from the curfew. "The Delhi Police will strictly enforce it except for the exempted categories mentioned in the order. All concerned should strictly observe the restrictions as given in the DDMA order," Public Relations Officer of the force Chinmoy Biswal had said.

"Fresh movement passes will be issued on demand. Those requiring it and qualifying for it can also visit the Delhi Police website to apply for it. All field functionaries will be available in their jurisdictions to enforce the DDMA order and facilitate the exempted categories," he had added.

