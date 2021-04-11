STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
May have to impose lockdown if hospital system collapses, says Kejriwal as Delhi reports over 10,000 COVID cases

He also asked people not to go out of their homes unless it is urgent, and use face masks and sanitisers and maintain social distance.

Published: 11th April 2021 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The COVID-19 situation in Delhi is "very serious" with 10,732 fresh cases of infection being reported in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

The chief minister said his government does not want to impose lockdown.

"I believe lockdown is not a solution to deal with COVID-19. It should only be imposed if the hospital system collapses," he said.

He, however, asked people to remain in home isolation if infected with the virus instead of rushing to hospitals.

"The hospital beds should be left vacant for serious patients. It should not be so that people rush to hospitals and all beds are occupied and then lockdown is to be imposed," he said in a press conference.

ALSO READ | Record 1,52,879 new COVID-19 cases, 839 deaths in India; active infections breach 11-lakh mark

Kejriwal asked all political parties to work together to fight the coronavirus spread, saying it was not time to do politics and point fingers.

Delhi has recorded 10,732 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours which is the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date.

Addressing an online press conference, he also said that the current fourth wave of the pandemic in the city is "very dangerous" and is spreading at such a rapid rate that it has left many people baffled.

"Cases have escalated in a big way in the last 10-15 days. And, in the past 24 hours, the city has recorded 10,732 cases," he said.

The previous highest-ever single-day spike in Delhi of 8,593 cases was reported on November 11, 2020, while on November 19, the city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date.

"Prior to 10,732 cases, Delhi had recorded about 7,900 cases, and over 8,500 cases a day prior to that," he said.

This is also the first time daily COVID cases have breached the 10,000-mark in the national capital since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

ALSO READ | 'Vaccine universalisation and nationalism need of hour': Raghav Chadha writes to PM

On Saturday, 7,897 cases and 39 fatalities were registered.

The positivity rate also mounted to 10.21 per cent, breaching the 10 per cent-mark for the first time this year.

The positivity rate mid-November last year stood above 15 per cent.

On Friday, 8,521 cases and 39 deaths were recorded.

This was also the first time that over 8,000 cases were recorded in a day this year amid a massive spike in cases in the last few weeks.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 7,437 cases.

This was also the first time that over 7,000 cases were reported in a day this year.

On preceding two days, the cases count had stood above 5,000.

On November 27, the city had recorded 5,482 cases and 6,224 cases on November 24 and 7,486 on November 18, according to official data.

