STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

MBBS students to be engaged for fight against COVID in Delhi: Order

The positivity rate has mounted to 10.21 per cent, breaching the 10 per cent-mark for the first time this year.

Published: 11th April 2021 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

(Representational Image)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, authorities on Saturday issued an order whereby Delhi government hospitals have been directed to engage fourth and fifth year MBBS students to meet the increased demand for manpower.

Delhi recorded 7,897 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, while 39 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,235, according to the city health department.

The positivity rate has mounted to 10.21 per cent, breaching the 10 per cent-mark for the first time this year.

"In order to meet the increased demand for manpower during the ongoing pandemic, all Delhi government hospitals are directed to engage fourth and fifth year MBBS students, interns and BDS doctors.

The situation demands for all hands on deck, and we hope to fight this surge soon," the order issued by the health department said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also tweeted a copy of the order.

The city government on Saturday issued multiple orders to combat the ongoing spike in cases.

In another decision, the government issued an order regarding oxygen concentrator facility for patients who have been discharged and need post-COVID care.

"During the surge in COVID-19 cases, swiftness of the process is a must. In view of the same, in addition to CDMOs, all medical superintendents and directors of Delhi government hospitals dedicated for COVID, are now authorised to issue oxygen concentrators to discharged COVID patients," Jain tweeted, and shared a copy of the order on domiciliary oxygen support for patients.

In another order, the government said to combat rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, and meet the demand of medical personnel, "the tenure of presently working SRs/JRs (senior and junior residents) will be extended for six months".

In addition, candidates will be hired for the vacant posts, it said.

In another order, the Delhi government on Saturday said, the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College and Hospital has now been declared a COVID health centre.

All orders have been issued with immediate effect, a senior official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi COVID 19 coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp