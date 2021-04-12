DDA to hold online auction of group housing society plots

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to hold an online auction of plots for group housing societies for the first time. There are seven freehold plots that have been put on offer- five are located in Rohini and one each in Dwarka and Vishwas Nagar. The land-owning agency will open a help desk and online registration for participation in the auction on Tuesday.

Besides group housing plots, several other properties and plots including 76 institutional plots (leasehold), 33 freehold commercial plots, 25 expandable housing scheme plots, and six restaurant units on a license fee basis are also available for auction. The DDA officials said that 18 function sites, 36 freehold residential plots, 24 kiosks (license fee basis), 27 freehold industrial plots, and 125 freehold built-up shops or units have also been added to the bidding scheme.

“More details regarding plots and auction procedure are available on DDA’s website. Intended bidders will need to register themselves on the portal for which digital signature is mandatory. A help desk has also been set up at Nagrik Suvidha Kendra to assist the interested individuals. They can also approach for the help to obtain digital signature and assistance regarding the auctioning process,” said an official. The registration and submission for auction will end at 6 pm on April 15.

The auction will continue for three days and different dates have been finalised for different category plots or properties. The bidding for institutional, residential, and function sites will take place on April 18. Industrial plots, group housing society, and built-up properties or shops will go under the hammer on April 19. April 20 is fixed for commercial, expandable housing scheme plot, kiosks, and restaurants.

Last year, the authority (DDA) amended the rules enabling the agency to auction land to private developers for residential projects. The decision was taken to meet the growing demand for housing in the capital city. In a meeting chaired by Delhi lieutenant-governor (L-G) Anil Baijal in August 2019, the proposal for auctioning of residential plots meant for allotment to Cooperative Group Housing Societies (CGHS) to private developers was cleared first.