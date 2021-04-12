STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DDA to hold online auction of group housing society plots

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to hold an online auction of plots for group housing societies for the first time.

Published: 12th April 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Development Authority

Delhi Development Authority (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to hold an online auction of plots for group housing societies for the first time. There are seven freehold plots that have been put on offer- five are located in Rohini and one each in Dwarka and Vishwas Nagar. The land-owning agency will open a help desk and online registration for participation in the auction on Tuesday.

Besides group housing plots, several other properties and plots including 76 institutional plots (leasehold), 33 freehold commercial plots, 25 expandable housing scheme plots, and six restaurant units on a license fee basis are also available for auction. The DDA officials said that 18 function sites, 36 freehold residential plots, 24 kiosks (license fee basis), 27 freehold industrial plots, and 125 freehold built-up shops or units have also been added to the bidding scheme.

“More details regarding plots and auction procedure are available on DDA’s website. Intended bidders will need to register themselves on the portal for which digital signature is mandatory. A help desk has also been set up at Nagrik Suvidha Kendra to assist the interested individuals. They can also approach for the help to obtain digital signature and assistance regarding the auctioning process,” said an official. The registration and submission for auction will end at 6 pm on April 15.

The auction will continue for three days and different dates have been finalised for different category plots or properties. The bidding for institutional, residential, and function sites will take place on April 18. Industrial plots, group housing society, and built-up properties or shops will go under the hammer on April 19. April 20 is fixed for commercial, expandable housing scheme plot, kiosks, and restaurants.

Last year, the authority (DDA) amended the rules enabling the agency to auction land to private developers for residential projects. The decision was taken to meet the growing demand for housing in the capital city. In a meeting chaired by Delhi lieutenant-governor (L-G) Anil Baijal in August 2019, the proposal for auctioning of residential plots meant for allotment to Cooperative Group Housing Societies (CGHS) to private developers was cleared first.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Development Authority online auction
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp