Delhi: Students of classes 9-12 should not be called to school for classes or exams, says DoE

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is 'very serious' and issued a stark warning asking people t to step out of homes unless it is urgent.

Published: 12th April 2021 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Monday clarified that students of classes 9 to 12 should not be called to school for classes or exams.

The Delhi government had last Friday announced the same, however, a Delhi Disaster Management Authority order on Saturday night stated the opposite, prompting the department to issue a clarification.

"It is clarified that no student of class 9 to 12 should be physically called to school for exams, practicals or any academic and non academic activity," the DoE said in an official order.

The decision has been taken after the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Delhi recorded 10,774 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date, according to data shared by the health department.

Students of class 10 and 12 have been demanding that the board exams scheduled in May-June be either cancelled or conducted in online mode.

However, both the Central Board of Secondary Education and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations have not taken any decision in this regard yet.

