Red Fort violence: Court reserves order on actor-activist Deep Sidhu's bail plea

Deep Sidhu's counsel told the court that mere presence did not make him part of unlawful assembly and that he was an honest citizen who was part of a protest.

Published: 12th April 2021 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Deep Sidhu accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally arrested by Delhi Police special cell in New Delhi Tuesday

Actor Deep Sidhu accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally arrested by Delhi Police special cell in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Monday reserved its order on the bail application of actor-activist Deep Sidhu, arrested in connection with the Red Fort violence on the Republic Day.

Special Judge Neelofer Abida Perveen said the order on Sidhu's bail plea will be pronounced on April 15.

Sidhu's counsel told the court that mere presence did not make him part of unlawful assembly and that he was an honest citizen who was part of a protest.

The public prosecutor representing the Delhi police claimed that Sidhu participated in the protest with the intention to create violence and disregard the national flag and that he was the main instigator of unlawful assembly.

Sidhu was arrested on February 9 in connection with the Red Fort violence on the Republic Day during farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three new agri laws.

