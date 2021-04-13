STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actively donate plasma for COVID-19 patients: Kejriwal appeals to those cured

A day after 14 hospitals in the national capital were converted into COVID-only facilities, the chief minister said planned surgeries like knee replacement can be delayed for 2-3 months.

Published: 13th April 2021 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said very less plasma is available in stock for treating COVID-19 patients, and appealed to those who have recovered from the virus to actively donate it.

A day after 14 hospitals in the national capital were converted into COVID-only facilities, the chief minister said planned surgeries like knee replacement can be delayed for 2-3 months and stressed that there is enough capacity for emergency surgeries.

"This wave is very dangerous. As per the data of last 10-15 days, 65 per cent of patients are below 45 years of age. Your health and life is very important to us.

So, I would like to appeal to the youth to step out of the house only when it is necessary and follow all COVID protocols," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

"During the previous waves, people actively donated plasma. When the situation improved, there was less demand for plasma and subsequently the donations went down. Now the cases have again risen and there is very less plasma available in stock. I appeal to those who have recovered from the virus to actively donate plasma and aid the fight against the virus," he added.

The chief minister said over 13,500 case have been reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours.

"We are attaching banquet halls with big hospitals. Hospitals will only have serious patients. We have declared few hospitals as 100 per cent COVID facility.

We are also checking each patient admitted in hospital to see if their condition permits them to be treated at home so beds can be utilised for patients with severe conditions.

"There are not just these hospitals in Delhi (COVID-only hospitals), there is sufficient capacity in other hospitals for non- COVID related emergencies. Planned surgeries like knee replacement can be delayed for two three months for now," he said.

