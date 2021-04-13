STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Encroachment shouldn’t re-surface in Chandni Chowk: Delhi HC to authorities

The high court also said the good work done by the authorities should not be spoiled.

View of the renovated pathway as part of a beautification drive being carried out at Chandni Chowk in New Delhi.

View of a renovated pathway as part of a beautification drive carried out at Chandni Chowk in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Monday directed the authorities to ensure that re-encroachment does not surface again in the Chandni Chowk area which is undergoing redevelopment. The high court also said the good work done by the authorities should not be spoiled.

“The authorities shall comply with the timelines given by the chairman of Shahjanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC). Re-encroachment shall not resurface and good work shall not be spoiled,” a bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said. It  listed the matter for hearing on May 18.

The court’s direction came on the submission by the counsel for SRDC chairman that they have placed on record the minutes of April 9 meeting, held under the chairmanship of Urban Development minister, and the authorities be directed to seriously adhere to the timelines and directions to enable to project to be completed soon.

Advocate Naushad Ahmed Khan, representing the SRDC, submitted that encroachment has resurfaced in the area and the authorities shall take a call and this shall not happen again.During the hearing, the court asked the counsel as to whether the SRDC was not competent to give directions to the authorities to perform their duties.

To this, Khan submitted that there are more than 16 statutory authorities involved in the project and it is near to impossible to have coherence among all of them due to which a nodal officer was appointed who has been dealing with them also updating the court about the developments. 

