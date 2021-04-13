STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kejriwal orders bed availability as capital sees record high

Published: 13th April 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an emergency meeting on Monday and directed officials to rapidly increase the number of reserved beds for Covid patients, whose number is rising exponentially. As many as 11,491 fresh Covid cases — the highest single-day surge till date  for Delhi— were reported since Sunday, according to the government. 

Officials informed the CM that hospital beds were being occupied by corona patients. It then decided to identify and convert private and government hospitals into full Covid19 facilities. The government also decided to increase the number of beds the way it was done in November last year. 

“We must ensure our bed availability in hospitals should be at par with November last year. Delhi’s COVID situation is very serious as the fourth peak is more dangerous than ever. There should be no shortage of beds,” said Kejriwal. Officials said the reason for saturation point on the bed capacity was that people with very mild or no symptoms were occupying the beds. 

Kejriwal directed that the beds should be available only for those in a serious condition. He also told officials to ensure adequate supply of oxygen cylinders, ICU facilities, and availability of normal beds. The CM told officials to convert private and government hospitals into fully Covid-dedicated hospitals. 

