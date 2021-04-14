STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ASI directs officials to follow Covid guidelines 

If they ask to close the place, we will. If they ask to shift to digital ticketing only, we have told the caretakers to do that as well,” the official said.

Medical workers in PPE kits attend to people outside the Covid-19 ward at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday

Medical workers in PPE kits attend to people outside the Covid-19 ward at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In the wake of increasing coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) directed its monument caretakers on Tuesday to follow the rules and regulations set by the local administration.

Talking about the steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, an ASI official told PTI that all the precautions mandated by the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs are being regularly followed at all the Delhi monuments.

“All the monument caretakers have been directed to follow the rules and regulations as set by the local administration. If they ask to close the place, we will. If they ask to shift to digital ticketing only, we have told the caretakers to do that as well,” the official said.

He added that superintendent archaeologists have been directed to be in touch with their respective district administration. “They have been directed to strictly follow strictly all COVID-related guidelines issued by th health ministry in all monuments. Face masks,  sanitisation, social distancing are being followed in all monuments,” he added.

