STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Asymptomatic staff can only attend office: JNU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Tuesday announced that it will only allow asymptomatic staff members to attend its offices, laboratories and libraries. 

Published: 14th April 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Tuesday announced that it will only allow asymptomatic staff members to attend its offices, laboratories and libraries. The university issued a circular saying anyone with a mild cold or cough or fever can stay at home. “Only asymptomatic officers/staffs shall be allowed to attend the office/ laboratory/library. Anyone with a mild cold/cough or fever needs to stay at home and they would apply for a suitable leave,” it said.

The institution added that social distancing should be maintained “even during lunch timings and seating arrangement should be done in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained, as far as feasible”.The university has reiterated its earlier direction to the deans, chairpersons and head of departments to stagger the working hours/days for offices, laboratories and libraries.

For the employees who are at higher risk, the administration said “they should take extra precautions and preferably not get exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public”. In case of any symptoms during office hours like cough, fever and difficulty in breathing and in any kind of emergency, the university said that the affected employee should call the University Health Centre. 

“Employees should produce the Red Zone/Containment zone order copy from the Competent Authority; further it shall be the responsibility of the concerned official to report back to the office, immediate after the containment zone is de-notified,” it said. If any employee and their kin are tested positive or are under home isolation/quarantine, “they must inform with supporting documents immediately to the respective Head of the Department, who shall communicate to the Administration/Security/Health Centre”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNU Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU covid cases
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp