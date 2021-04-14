Asymptomatic staff can only attend office: JNU

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Tuesday announced that it will only allow asymptomatic staff members to attend its offices, laboratories and libraries. The university issued a circular saying anyone with a mild cold or cough or fever can stay at home. “Only asymptomatic officers/staffs shall be allowed to attend the office/ laboratory/library. Anyone with a mild cold/cough or fever needs to stay at home and they would apply for a suitable leave,” it said.

The institution added that social distancing should be maintained “even during lunch timings and seating arrangement should be done in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained, as far as feasible”.The university has reiterated its earlier direction to the deans, chairpersons and head of departments to stagger the working hours/days for offices, laboratories and libraries.

For the employees who are at higher risk, the administration said “they should take extra precautions and preferably not get exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public”. In case of any symptoms during office hours like cough, fever and difficulty in breathing and in any kind of emergency, the university said that the affected employee should call the University Health Centre.

“Employees should produce the Red Zone/Containment zone order copy from the Competent Authority; further it shall be the responsibility of the concerned official to report back to the office, immediate after the containment zone is de-notified,” it said. If any employee and their kin are tested positive or are under home isolation/quarantine, “they must inform with supporting documents immediately to the respective Head of the Department, who shall communicate to the Administration/Security/Health Centre”.