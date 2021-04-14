STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 impact: Jama Masjid area witnesses less crowd on first day of Ramadan

With a new surge, the national capital on Tuesday recorded 13,468 new COVID-19 cases. The general fear of coronavirus was perceptible as Jama Masjid area witnessed a fewer number of people.

Published: 14th April 2021 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Muslims at Jama Masjid on the eve of the beginning of Ramadan month, in Delhi on Tuesday.

Muslims at Jama Masjid on the eve of the beginning of Ramadan month, in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, unlike usual hustle, many shops remained closed in a market near Jama Masjid on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, a local said: "I want to urge people to offer prayers at home and observe fast. We must follow the COVID guidelines, that is the only way to defeat this virus."

While another said people are scared of the virus. "People are complaining that they are being neglected by the doctors and advised to be isolated in their homes instead of treatment," he added.

The city reported the highest single-day spike so far with 81 deaths here in the last 24 hours yesterday.

According to the health department bulletin, the total number of active cases in the city has gone up to 43,510.

A total of 1,02,460 tests, including 64544 RTPCR, were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative positivity rate in the city has gone up to 4.76 per cent.

A total of 7,972 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 92.67 per cent.  

