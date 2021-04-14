STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi records massive jump of 17,282 COVID-19 cases, highest since pandemic began; over 100 die

The highest single-day spike in Delhi till the third wave of the pandemic -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11 in 2020.

Published: 14th April 2021 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Medics attend to a COVID-19 patients at Shehnai Banquet Hall, temporarily converted into an isolation ward near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday

Medics attend to a COVID-19 patients at Shehnai Banquet Hall, temporarily converted into an isolation ward near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi saw an alarming 17,282 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, registering a surge of nearly 4,000 in a day and more than double the figure of the third peak recorded on November 11, when 8,593 cases were reported. In just 15 days, the national capital has recorded 98,624 cases and the cumulative figure now stands at 7,67,438.

The positivity rate on April 1 was 4.11%, which on Wednesday soared to 15.92%. The fatality count, at 104, too, was the highest this year. A total of 11,540 people have succumbed to the infection so far in the city. In another record spike, active cases were logged at 50,736 on Wednesday, against the 43,510 recorded a day earlier.

To evaluate the ground situation, Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited LNJP Hospital to meet the patients and their family members, take their feedback, review the facilities available and motivate the staff and doctors. He directed the management to ensure that the admission process was speeded up.

The government had on Tuesday announced measures to augment medical facilities. On Wednesday, it released a list of banquet halls, schools and sports complexes attached with hospitals in order to enhance the bed capacity.

