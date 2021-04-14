Delhi Zoo: A world of its own

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

The National Zoological Park that recently reopened to the public is the proof that when left alone, nature finds a way to nurture itself. As evident from the lush green forest cover, and increased number of animals, and improved upkeep by the zoo authorities. Banners depicting pictures of the zoo animals, painted trash bins dotting the mini podium parks and wall art, are scenes you first spot upon entering the zoo; was a refreshing outing in the times of Corona. An added measure of ease and safety: there are no long queues at the ticket counters, as there are no counters. Tickets can only be booked from the zoo’s website or scanning a QR code pasted at several points at the entrance.

“In days to come, if the zoo continues to stay open we get an app of our own,” informs Zoo Director Ramesh Pandey. Additional changes in the operations include visiting hours being divided into two shifts 8:00am-12:00pm and 1:00pm-5:00pm, and ticket costs increased from Rs 40 to Rs 80 (for adults) and `40 each for senior citizens and children between 3ft-5ft. “While the first entry slot is closed at 11:00am, and the second entry slot closes by 4:00pm, and people can’t book tickets post that. Each slot allows a maximum of 1,500 people. The second slot is mostly full on weekends, but on weekdays the footfall is between 1,000 and 1,200, combining both the slots,” says Pandey, offering a suggestion, “The ideal time is to enter is by 8:00am and leave by 10:00am.

Buses at the premises to take visitors

around work as timesavers

But most people reach in the second half, which is the resting time for animals.” Upon entry, you submit your bags at the cloak room for a nominal fee of Rs 5, and proceed to clear the temperature checks and hand sanitisation protocol, post which you are free to enter the zoo premises. Food items are no longer allowed inside the zoo, except for liquid items. The canteens also only serve icecream, soft drinks and juices. Once you enter, the scenery immediately shuts out the urban landscape and the chaos that comes with it. Here, flowers are in full bloom, a huge fountain adorns a big pond on the right, and clean roads lead you further into the zoo.

One can opt for the bus service or walk on foot; both options exude their own charm. The picture booths, wall art, butterfly installations, and painted bins add an element of colour to the green zoo. Pandey shares that the zoo had organised a programme titled ‘Bin There, Done That’ in collaboration with Delhi Street Art. “As a part of this, 42 dustbins and a water tank near the gate were painted by the volunteers and our staff. Previous to that, wall arts were made to mark World Wildlife Day, including one on Brow-antlered deer that is the mascot of our zoo by the title Rs 60 glorious years in the heart of the capital’. Canteens, entry points, and signs have been repainted, and abandoned lawns have been revamped.”

The highlight of the visit are the new entrants: ostrich, chinkara, wild boar, bar-headed geese, two types of doves, chakor, black partridge, and ring-necked pheasant. Pandey informs that the number of animals has gone up during the lockdown. “Earlier, we had 83 species, and now there are 93. The total number of animals has increased from 1,000 last year to 1,200 this year, and even the mortality rate has come down,” he adds. About noticing any behavioural changes in the animals during lockdown, Pandey says he can’t comment much, but adds: “The captive bred animals do become active when they see humans around unless people start creating nuisance,” he adds.

Throughout your visit, you will notice the staff sanitising benches, and premises. Pandey informs that sanitisation is being done rigorously three times a day. A total of 53 security guards have been deployed across the zoo to ensure that Covid safety protocols are being maintained and they ensure that people don’t get too close to the enclosure fencing. Emphasising the importance of a zoo in an urban jungle like Delhi, Pandey says, “There are a lot of activists who say that zoos are not a good concept. I want them to know that zoos work on five verticals conservation education, conservation breeding, research and monitoring, entertainment, and rescue and rehabilitation.

Strict social distancing protocol at the bird enclosures

There is no policy to bring wild animals here and keep them for display. We just have the captive bred animals that serve the purpose of conservation education. Under conservation and breeding vertical, we keep a gene pool of the animals and birds so that if any breed is on the verge of extinction, it can be protected. For rescue and rehabilitation, we have made a section, where animals injured in road accidents in the city can be brought and looked after.” If another lockdown is imposed, the zoo will go back to its previous modus operandi. “The only change for us will be the absence of human interaction, but otherwise we are very comfortable working on our own,” concludes Pandey.