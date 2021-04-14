STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quality and safe living get priority in Delhi Development Authority’s draft master plan for 2041

The meeting was chaired by DDA chairman and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. DDA’s vice chairman Anurag Jain and other senior officials were also present.

MPD 2041 to focus on making Delhi an environmentally sustainable city that offers quality, affordable and safe living

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2041, the focus is on making an environmentally sustainable city that offers quality, affordable and safe living with opportunities for economic, creative and cultural development. The draft of MPD 2041 has been given preliminary approval in the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA’s) meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by DDA chairman and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. DDA’s vice chairman Anurag Jain and other senior officials were also present. The authority has roped in National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) to prepare the MPD. According to a DDA official, priority has been given to non-ownership or rental and small format housing like studio apartments, which are in the vicinity of any mass transit corridor. Provisions have also been made to incentivise new housing concepts such as serviced apartments, condominiums, hostels, student housing, and worker housing.

The yet to be notified MPD 2041 also has provisions for quality green-blue areas for recreation and leisure activities and contains measures to enhance Delhi’s preparedness for climate change impacts and tackling pollution. “Chaired the meeting of the Delhi Development Authority with VC, DDA @official_dda and other members. After detailed deliberations the Draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 was approved for inviting objections/ suggestions from the public,” Baijal tweeted on Tuesday evening.

“It has special provisions for preservation and redevelopment within identified heritage and cultural precincts. It mainstreams urban design ideas such as active (street) frontage, walkable block lengths, and round-the-clock activity to ensure convenience and safety of the users,” said the DDA official. Compact and sustainable development through transit oriented development (TOD)- based projects to bring jobs and homes closer to mass transit corridor is one of highlights of the new MPD.

The official said that this time (in MPD 2041), the authority had tried to keep the document a more people-friendly document — easy-to-read and understandable by the common people, which will be a GIS-based plan to enable people to know the exact policies or provisions for a particular area or site. The MPD also stresses upon improvement of social infrastructure in existing areas, particularly dense areas such as urban villages and unauthorised colonies, and has simplified development control norms related to use premises, activities, and parking requirements to meet the future requirement.

The MPD 2041
Draft document is titled ‘Foster a Sustainable, Liveable and Vibrant Delhi by 2041’ and is divided into two volumes

Key proposals

  • GIS-based masterplan to help people know about policies
  • Provision for good quality green/ blue areas for active/passive recreation
  • Improve Delhi’s preparedness for climate change impact and pollution
  • Focus on non-ownership or rental and small format housing
  • Incentivise new housing formats such as serviced apartments, condominiums, hostels, student housing, and worker housing etc
  • Compact and sustainable development through TOD-based projects to bring jobs and homes closer to mass transit
  • Simplified development norms and flexibility
  • Re-densification of areas by providing incentives for planned redevelopment and/or retrofitting of areas
  • Regeneration in old and dilapidated areas
  • Improvement of social infrastructure in existing areas particularly dense areas such as urban villages and unauthorised colonies
  • Special provisions for preservation and redevelopment within identified heritage and cultural precincts
  • Augmentation of physical infrastructure promoting reuse of treated waste water for horticulture and irrigation mandatory, provision of dual piping system
  • Enhancement of environment with focus on preservation and enhancement of ecological heritage (Yamuna riverfront development and biodiversity parks)
