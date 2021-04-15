Covid the culprit as child labour rises, over 300 kids rescued in last one year in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a steep rise in child labour due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Commission of Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has registered a significant increase in the number of rescues done in the year 2020-21. According to the child rights watchdog, it has rescued 331 children in just the past year which is more than the total number of the last three years. This is an increase of nearly 490 per cent.

“The menace of child labour can be curbed only through citizen reporting and therefore we strongly encourage citizens to report instances of child labour. The Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent joblessness and reduced family income have pushed children towards the menace of labours,” observed Anurag Kundu, chairperson of DCPCR.

He also informed that DCPCR has an incentive scheme to encourage citizens to report. For each instance reported and child rescued successfully, it awards a cash prize of Rs 1,000. Citizens can win up to Rs 10,000 for reporting child labour.

DCPCR has a dedicated WhatsApp number- 9599001855 where a complaint can be registered. Children of different age groups were rescued with the help of several agencies from different places including factories, bakery units, auto centre units, as well as residential colonies where they were working as domestic help. The compounds have been sealed by the local authorities and FIRs registered by the Delhi Police.

In most cases, these children were not paid minimum wages, had inordinately long working hours and unhygienic working conditions. They children were produced before the Child Welfare Committees which conducted their social investigation to trace families for their restoration and reintegration.

Reward for helping rescue of children

