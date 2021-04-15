STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Only essential services allowed': Weekend curfew comes in place to curb COVID-19 cases in Delhi

According to sources, the curfew will start from 10 pm on Friday and go on till 5 am on Monday

Published: 15th April 2021 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain.

After a high-level meeting with Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the decision. According to sources, the curfew will start from 10 pm on Friday and go on till 5 am on Monday.

"We are observing a huge spike in the number of cases in Delhi. The situation is becoming serious. On weekdays, people have their jobs and livelihood to deal with but on weekends people mostly step out  for entertainment activities which can be curtailed. So the government has decided to impose a curfew at this time to break the chain," said Chief Minister Kejriwal.

According to the government, it was also decided to close malls, gymnasiums, spas and auditoriums for now, during the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Kejriwal also informed that no dine-in facilities will be allowed in the national capital and only home delivery of food is permitted. Besides, weekly markets will be restricted to one per day per zone. During this curfew, essential services will continue and for weddings, special passes will be given by the government to conduct ceremonies and for easy movement without any harassment.

The Chief Minister appealed to people to follow the restrictions strictly so that this fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic can come under control.

"All these restrictions are being implemented for the sake of safety of everyone but you all have to support us by following these restrictions. We will hopefully be successful in beating this fourth wave of coronavirus very soon," said Kejriwal.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 In Delhi COVID 19 pandemic COVID 19 vaccine COVID 19 Curfews in Delhi
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp