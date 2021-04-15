STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scribes should get vaccine on priority: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

“Journalists are reporting from most the adverse situations. They should be treated as frontline workers and should be allowed vaccination on priority.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said journalists should be treated as frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The AAP leader said his government is writing to the Centre for priority vaccination of journalists.

“Journalists are reporting from most the adverse situations. They should be treated as frontline workers and should be allowed vaccination on priority. Delhi government is writing to the Centre in this regard,” said Kejriwal in a tweet. Several journalists have got infected with the coronavirus in the national capital and some of them even lost their lives in the past year.

Kejriwal also welcomed the decision to cancel the CBSE Class 10 board exams and postpone Class 12 exams given the surge in Covid-19 cases. He said that the decision will provide great relief to students and their parents. “I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents,” he tweeted.

The CBSE cancelled class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams in view of a surge in Covid-19 cases. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4. Kejriwal had on Tuesday had appealed to the Centre to cancel board exams, saying going ahead with it can contribute to the large scale spread of coronavirus infections. 

