STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Breathing Under the Water… of Life??

And now when the entire humanity is struggling for survival against the common invisible enemy -coronavirus- I feel my comparison all the more validated.  

Published: 16th April 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

happiness

For representational purposes

By Manisha Gupta
Express News Service

For the past one year, the whole world has been grappling with the global pandemic of the Covid-19. All of us from all over the planet are in this together, united in our suffering, struggle and survival. With the World Happiness Day, March 20, just behind us, the happiness of seeing a world rid of the deadly coronavirus seems a distant dream right now. 

“All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely actors…” said the great Shakespeare. Well! I beg or rather dare (?) to differ because that would still be quite easy living life, playing your destined role and exiting. I would rather say this world is a huge swimming pool and all the people have to be much more than great swimmers. This insight that came to me some thirteen years ago when I used to take my kids to learn swimming, has resurfaced in my mind again and again, every time there has been a tough situation in life. And now when the entire humanity is struggling for survival against the common invisible enemy -coronavirus- I feel my comparison all the more validated.  

Though I never learnt swimming (and still don’t know), when I took the children for swimming classes, sat there beside the pool watching them attentively and with a lot of awe when they could actually swim even a bit, there were the coach’s instructions to the learners that were falling on my ears and involuntarily being absorbed by my creatively inclined mind. By the time their summer vacation swimming classes got over, so did my comparison of the art of swimming with the science of living. 

The technique to survive of course is the skill, ability and proficiency in being able to breathe underwater--in this case the ‘water of life’! Only there’s one dilemma. While learning swimming, the coach emphasises the technique of breathing in when your head is above the water and breathing out, from your mouth, when it is underwater. In the case of life, there is no way you can have your “head” out of “water” to breathe in. You’re always underwater and so you’ll always need to breathe out from your mouth. No wonder we all feel out of breath after crossing only a fraction of the ‘world pool’!

Moreover, if you don’t know swimming, you could at least sit outside the pool, observe the beginners, listen to the coach and learn quite a bit about the theoretical aspects and practical constraints and difficulties of the sport. Then equipped with knowledge of all these facets, you could jump into the water to actually begin learning swimming. But in life, this is not possible. Furthermore, in the pool of the world, you don’t even have the option of starting in the shallow and then moving to the deep waters, graduating from the small “learners’ pool” to the big, real and proper pool. You’re thrown into the actual, deep waters straightaway without any instructions and theory leave alone an expert coach to teach you the art and the technique. 

Talking of similarities, just like the swimming coach emphasising “making bubbles” underwater, in life too, one has to make bubbles, in fact, continue making bubbles all throughout life. I’d compare this with making an impact, making a mark, making a splash or getting noticed or being visible. Another instruction the instructor keeps hurling at the learners is “keep kicking”. Well, one could equate that to keep working hard diligently and keep trying, despite failures. Because the only way to keep swimming is to keep making bubbles underwater and keep kicking. 

So our motto in the current Covid-19 situation should be to keep making an impact in whatever little way we can, in our own circle of influence, be rest assured the ripples of which will spread around near & far in concentric circles. Additionally, keep up the endeavour to defeat the virus entirely by actions that enhance immunity and follow physical distancing & hygiene norms. Well, because that’s the only way to go on. But remember, the sooner you learn to swim in this ‘world pool’, the better. 

Happy and successful swimming……I mean living!!

Manisha is an international award winning screenwriter & filmmaker, founder of an International Happiness Film Festival & Founder-MD, LOGIHQ (HAPPINESS start-up)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 World Happiness Day
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp