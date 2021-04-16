STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Youth Congress sets up control room in Delhi to help people in distress

A Youth Congress office bearer, Milind Gautam, who travelled to Delhi from Raipur in the interest of donating plasma, said, 'We are committed to help people under the leadership of B V Srinivas.'

Published: 16th April 2021 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers being tested for COVID-19 at a train station, amid rise in coronavirus cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As India is witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has set up a control room in the national capital to help people in distress.

The youth wing of Congress also has its presence on social media platforms to assist Covid patients and their guardians. It is helping people with medicines, plasma, check for availability of bed for Covid patients and even assist them with admissions and counselling.

Speaking to ANI, IYC Chief B V Srinivas said, "A month ago we had organised a national executive meeting which was addressed by Rahul Gandhi wherein he had instructed us to be prepared to help common people in the hour of crisis."

Srinivas added, "As the number started rising we set up the control room in Delhi and activated our office bearers across the country. Now we are providing people injections, plasma, checking for bed availability and admissions for the infected people."

He also mentioned that IYC has started new pages and hashtags under SOSIYC on Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms.

A Youth Congress office bearer, Milind Gautam, who travelled to Delhi from Raipur in the interest of donating plasma, said, "We are committed to help people under the leadership of B V Srinivas."

IYC media in charge, Rahul Rao, told ANI that they are getting thousands of calls daily. "Till now we have got more than 40,000 calls for help and we have provided them with plasma and Remdesivir injections."

Rao added, "We have a chain of IYC workers across the country and we are reaching out to people in every corner and will continue to do so." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 in Delhi
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp