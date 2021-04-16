Happy Meals

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

With the announcement of the weekend curfew in the Capital, Delhi’s diners are preparing for another possible lockdown in the coming weeks by switching plans of going out to staying in and staying safe. Thanks to eateries such as Burgerama pulling all the stops to deliver deliciousness to doorsteps, it’s not all gloom and doom.

The first bright spot is the shiny yellow, hygiene-sealed bags our burgers come in, now delivered pan Delhi-NCR. Upon closer inspection they yield promising results, each burger and its accompanying side having travelled well in their eco-friendly packaging, and not having disintegrated despite the surfeit of stuffing between the buns.

Burgerama specialises in recreating authentic, international flavours, with their burgers, eschewing the bowdlerised Indian flavours and ingredients of so many of its counterparts, and instead offering cheeseburgers in chicken, lamb and (buff) tenderloin, along with vegetable variants.

We get ourselves mixed up with just the right crowd, with the Double Bacon Cheeseburger with a side of Onion Rings, the Lamb Bender with Popcorn Chicken, the Tenderloin Tipsy Conrad with Chicken Corn Dogs, and the Chicken PJ Fry with a side of the signature Burgerama Fries, and dear reader, we’re lovin’ it. Starting off with the Cheeseburger that looks straight out of a Jughead comic book, and tastes just as good as we had always imagined such American hedonism to. The tenderloin patty is smoky and tender, amalgamating gorgeously into the bubbly melted cheese, while the super crisp onion rings provide an alternating texture with their resounding crunch.

The Bender is one of their best-selling burgers and when we bite into to it to discover successive layers of crispy bacon, fried egg, a spice rubbed patty, caramelised onions, gooey cheese and piquant mayo, we can see why. The accompanying Chicken Popcorn is an inspired choice, with the bite-sized crunchy morsels packing a wallop of taste and texture.

The PJ Fry is another winner, the crispy panko crusted chicken breast going seamlessly with the sun-dried tomatoes and mayo, while the accompanying Burgerama fries, dusted with spices and chilli, ensuring no one can eat just one. Finally, we attend to the last buff burger, the Tipsy in the Conrad coming from the complex bourbon marmalade that slathers the toasty inside of the buns, accenting the burger with a grown-up finish.

And speaking of finish, dessert comprises the perfectly named Galaxy Bombs, comprising deep-fried Galaxy chocolate, attended to by yet more chocolate in the form of a rich dipping sauce. Move over, ol McDonald’s.

In A Nutshell

Details

Meal for two: Rs 800 (including taxes)

Delivery: Across Delhi-NCR