Hospitals complain of tremendous pressure of patient load in capital

Fourth wave of coronavirus has hit the younger generation the most, find out doctors

Published: 16th April 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

People under observation after getting Covid-19 vaccine doses at a health centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen negi

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a short span of 15 days in April, the city has reported 1,21,707 new Covid-19 cases. The viral surge has wreaked havoc on healthcare infrastructure, forcing many to run pillar to post to get their relatives hospitalised. Meanwhile, many prominent hospitals in the national capital have run out of emergency beds, further aggravating the situation. 

“Right now, no beds are available at the facility. And the virus has now spread like wildfire. The reason youth are getting infected is because they are more stepping outside. The complications are also the same,” said a doctor at AIIMS on Covid duty since 2020. Explaining the critical situation of how the fourth wave has impacted the hospitals, Dr SP Byotra, Chairman, Department of Medicine from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that this time the mutant is highly infectious. 

“Full family of 30 are coming have been admitted including kids. Initially when diagnosed with Covid, symptoms appear to be mild but situation worsens and admission to hospital is need. There are no general beds available,” Dr Byotra stated.  The healthcare workers are dreading once again, struggling to cope up with the tremendous pressure.

“The condition is has became grim suddenly. There was a time when we didn’t have any patients at all and now we have to return many patients daily. The seniors who are getting infected have all to be admitted in either ICU or High Dependency Units (HDU). And this wave is seeing youngsters getting not just infected but suffering from extremely low oxygen levels. Young people have succumbed more to the virus this time,” said another senior doctor on condition of anonymity from a premier Delhi government-run hospital.

“One of the reasons of the surge could be that vaccination at present is offered to elderly which might protect some immunity. So even if vaccinated individuals catch infection. The chances are it will be mild one and can be managed at home,” commented Dr Sandeep Nayar, Senior Director & HOD, Centre for Chest and Respiratory Disease, BLK Super Specialty Hospital.

“The number of cases in the present is more than the previous surges. This mutant is more virulent than the original virus. Of course there is no immune escape from the available vaccines, thus vaccines are equally effective,” added Dr. KK Talwar, chairman, PSRI Heart Institute.

