STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Mid-class muscle

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India have brought in the 2021 model year CBR650R and CB650R via the CKD route to India.

Published: 16th April 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India have brought in the 2021 model year CBR650R and CB650R via the CKD route to India. Both bikes are touted to be exhilarating riding machines that give you the joy of a premium sports motorcycle while retaining their versatile nature of being daily riders that are practical as well.

Design & Styling  
Both bikes have been built on a rigid, yet lightweight structure in order to maximise efficiency as well as improve all-round performance. Having said that, both bikes have their own distinct stance that sets them apart. The CB650R is inspired by a neo sports café style and this includes the signature compact proportions and aggressive stance with short overhangs. The long fuel tank is also part of the family design and the bike features smooth flowing lines and real metal surfaces to bring out its overall design language. The CBR650R carries that pure sporting appeal. It features a full-clad body with edgy design motifs, dual LED headlights, a compact seat and an aggressive riding position. It is a bike that you would be happy to take out on a track as well. 

Performance
Powering both bikes is a 649cc, DOHC 16-valve engine that is tuned to deliver that enjoyable performance that only a 4-cylinder engine can. The engine delivers 64kW of power and offers a maximum torque of 57.5 Nm. The high-revving nature of the engine ensures you get to enjoy all that power to the hilt as you crank open the throttle. Both bikes also come with an assist/slipper clutch that allows for easy upshifts as well as hard downshift changes. This mechanism also helps with reducing rear wheel hopping while downshifting hard. The  CB650R and CBR650R feature Honda’s selectable torque control that helps optimise torque at the rear wheel which reduces slip as well. The rider can choose to turn this off if need be. Other key features include the Showa USD forks up front; dual radial mounted four piston brake calipers with floating dual discs up front and a single disc at the rear. The bikes also benefit from having dual channel ABS as standard.

Going Digital
Keeping with current trends, Honda has equipped both bikes with a digital LCD instrument cluster that is easier to read. Advanced informatics like Gear Position, Digital Speedometer, Digital Bar Graph Tachometer, Dual Trip Meters, Digital Fuel Level Gauge & Fuel Consumption Gauge, Digital Clock, Water Temp Gauge, Gear position, and Shift UP Indicator keep the rider informed on the go. 


Priced at Honda CB650R at Rs 8.67 lakh and Honda CBR650R: Rs 8.88 lakh

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India CBR650R CB650R CKD
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp