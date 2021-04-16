Mid-class muscle

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India have brought in the 2021 model year CBR650R and CB650R via the CKD route to India. Both bikes are touted to be exhilarating riding machines that give you the joy of a premium sports motorcycle while retaining their versatile nature of being daily riders that are practical as well.

Design & Styling

Both bikes have been built on a rigid, yet lightweight structure in order to maximise efficiency as well as improve all-round performance. Having said that, both bikes have their own distinct stance that sets them apart. The CB650R is inspired by a neo sports café style and this includes the signature compact proportions and aggressive stance with short overhangs. The long fuel tank is also part of the family design and the bike features smooth flowing lines and real metal surfaces to bring out its overall design language. The CBR650R carries that pure sporting appeal. It features a full-clad body with edgy design motifs, dual LED headlights, a compact seat and an aggressive riding position. It is a bike that you would be happy to take out on a track as well.

Performance

Powering both bikes is a 649cc, DOHC 16-valve engine that is tuned to deliver that enjoyable performance that only a 4-cylinder engine can. The engine delivers 64kW of power and offers a maximum torque of 57.5 Nm. The high-revving nature of the engine ensures you get to enjoy all that power to the hilt as you crank open the throttle. Both bikes also come with an assist/slipper clutch that allows for easy upshifts as well as hard downshift changes. This mechanism also helps with reducing rear wheel hopping while downshifting hard. The CB650R and CBR650R feature Honda’s selectable torque control that helps optimise torque at the rear wheel which reduces slip as well. The rider can choose to turn this off if need be. Other key features include the Showa USD forks up front; dual radial mounted four piston brake calipers with floating dual discs up front and a single disc at the rear. The bikes also benefit from having dual channel ABS as standard.

Going Digital

Keeping with current trends, Honda has equipped both bikes with a digital LCD instrument cluster that is easier to read. Advanced informatics like Gear Position, Digital Speedometer, Digital Bar Graph Tachometer, Dual Trip Meters, Digital Fuel Level Gauge & Fuel Consumption Gauge, Digital Clock, Water Temp Gauge, Gear position, and Shift UP Indicator keep the rider informed on the go.



Priced at Honda CB650R at Rs 8.67 lakh and Honda CBR650R: Rs 8.88 lakh