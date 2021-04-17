3,000 sex workers in Delhi appeal for food assistance  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 3,000 sex workers residing in brothels at the GB Road in Central Delhi have appealed for food assistance from the Delhi government to survive this pandemic.

According to the social group — Centre for Holistic Development, which has written a letter to Luitenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the night curfew has hampered their daily earnings which has pushed them into a deeper crisis.

“With an upsurge in cases of Covid-19, government has imposed a night curfew in Delhi from April 9, from 10 pm to 5 am, but this is the time when these workers start working and earn. The horrible impacts of the previous year’s lockdown have not been healed till now and there is fear among these women that the second lockdown will throw them into a deeper crisis,” said Sunil Aledia, director of the Centre for Holistic Development.

According to the NGO, there are about 3,000 sex workers residing in 80 brothel houses, at Shraddha Nand Marg, popularly known as “GB Road”. The workers, through NGO, have requested the government to provide doorstep delivery of ration and food packets to them.