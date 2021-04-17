Deaths, cases at record high in Delhi; CM Arvind Kejriwal calls to scale up facilities

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Friday reported 141 deaths within a span of 24 hours, the city’s highest fatality count since Covid-19 outbreak, while fresh cases surged to a new record high of 19,486. The previous highest death toll was recorded on November 18 when 131 people had succumbed to the infection. The positivity rate dropped marginally from 20.22% on Thursday to 19.69% while the number of tests conducted went up from 82,569 to 98,957.

As hospitals struggle with the patient rush amid stretched resources and paucity of beds, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday directed officials to create more Covid facilities and increase the strength of oxygen beds across the Bara Hindu Rao hospital, the biggest health facility run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, has been converted into a designated Covid-19 treatment centre starting from April 18 where 200 beds and 10 ICU beds will be available.

From April 25 onwards 350 general beds and 10 ICU beds will be available. At a review meeting held by the CM with top officials, the problems being faced by the people regarding bed availability was discussed. As the exponential rise in cases is overwhelming hospital infrastructure, Kejriwal once again pushed for recovery at home and said people in home isolation should be provided with all possible assistance. “Delhi’s home isolation system is the best in the country, and we must continue to set an example. Our health teams should reach out to every patient who is under home isolation.

The public should receive all help and assistance,” he Kejriwal. The CM directed the officials to ensure oxygen beds to every patient who is in need. Bed availability should be updated regularly on the Delhi Corona app, he said. “There should be multiple assistance numbers in the hospitals and nodal persons should be appointed at every helpline number.

No urgent calls should be missed and turned down,” he said. In order to streamline the government’s response to the crisis, 10 senior officials will be deployed at Covid hospitals. These nodal officers will be overall in-charge of the hospital assigned to them and will take quick decisions for better patient management and public grievance redressal. The name and phone number of the nodal officer will be displayed at prominent places in the hospital. Earlier in the day, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was appointed ‘Nodal Minister for Corona’ to manage the pandemic.