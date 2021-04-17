Delhi: Clear power bills for streetlights in 15 days, PWD directs officials

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) has directed all drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs), executive engineers (EEs) and chief engineers of the department to clear pending bills and arrears related to streetlight electricity within 15 days, saying “non-payment of bills will lead to disconnection of street light connections and impose late charge fees”.

“It has been observed that some bills relating to streetlight electricity and maintenance payable to TATA, BSES, Rajdhani Power Limited and Yamuna Power Limited remained unpaid as of 31st March 2021 due to various reasons like paucity of funds, non-receipt of the LOC etc. Non-payment of bills within the stipulated period may lead to disconnection of street light connection and imposition of late payment service charges,” read the order sent to all DDOs, EEs and chief engineers by the Director (Works) with approval from the PWD chief.

To streamline the payment of streetlight electricity bill, the department has also issued instructions to the concerned officials for strict compliance. It said all the pending bills which remained unpaid as of 31st March 2021 should be paid to the concerned discom companies within the next 15 days from the date of allotment of funds from the funds approved in Budget 2021-22.

“While releasing the payment, it should be ensured that the arrears of electricity bill as shown in the bills should also be paid excluding the late payment fees charges,” read the circular issued on 13th April. The PWD has further asked the DDOs to submit an action taken report on the matter to the engineer-in-chief through mail, under the intimation to their head of department/chief engineers to take up the issue with the concerned agencies for waiver of late payment service charges.

“In case any of the DDOs find it difficult to release the past arrears, then the case should be referred to the office of engineer-in-chief in a file, clearly stating therewith the reasons for non-payment, to resolve the issues in consultation with the concerned agencies (TATA, BSES, Rajdhani and Yamuna Power Ltd),” said the official. The department further directed the officials to pay the streetlight electricity bills and maintenance charges on a regular basis within the stipulated time in the future.