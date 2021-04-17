STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Clear power bills for streetlights in 15 days, PWD directs officials

To streamline the payment of streetlight electricity bill, the department has also issued instructions to the concerned officials for strict compliance. 

Published: 17th April 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Street light

For representational purposes

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Public Works Department (PWD) has directed all drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs),  executive engineers (EEs) and chief engineers of the department to clear pending bills and arrears related to streetlight electricity within 15 days, saying “non-payment of bills will lead to disconnection of street light connections and impose late charge fees”. 

“It has been observed that some bills relating to streetlight electricity and maintenance payable to TATA, BSES, Rajdhani Power Limited and Yamuna Power Limited remained unpaid as of 31st March 2021 due to various reasons like paucity of funds, non-receipt of the LOC etc. Non-payment of bills within the stipulated period may lead to disconnection of street light connection and imposition of late payment service charges,” read the order sent to all DDOs, EEs and chief engineers by the Director (Works) with approval from the PWD chief. 

To streamline the payment of streetlight electricity bill, the department has also issued instructions to the concerned officials for strict compliance.  It said all the pending bills which remained unpaid as of 31st March 2021 should be paid to the concerned discom companies within the next 15 days from the date of allotment of funds from the funds approved in Budget 2021-22. 

“While releasing the payment, it should be ensured that the arrears of electricity bill as shown in the bills should also be paid excluding the late payment fees charges,” read the circular issued on 13th April. The PWD has further asked the DDOs to submit an action taken report on the matter to the engineer-in-chief through mail, under the intimation to their head of department/chief engineers to take up the issue with the concerned agencies for waiver of late payment service charges. 

“In case any of the DDOs find it difficult to release the past arrears, then the case should be referred to the office of engineer-in-chief in a file, clearly stating therewith the reasons for non-payment, to resolve the issues in consultation with the concerned agencies (TATA, BSES, Rajdhani and Yamuna Power Ltd),” said the official. The department further directed the officials to pay the streetlight electricity bills and maintenance charges on a regular basis within the stipulated time in the future. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi streetlights
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp