Delhi hospitals turning away COVID patients despite bed availability will face action, warns Sisodia

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the COVID-19 situation along with Sisodia, Health minister Satyendar Jain and top officials.

Published: 17th April 2021 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi, April 13, 2021 | Parveen Negi

Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hospitals giving wrong information or turning away COVID-19 patients despite beds being available will face action, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister of the Delhi government for COVID-19, said no patient should be denied treatment.

"Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal reviewed the Covid Management System.

Hospitals turning away patients despite availability of beds or giving wrong information about beds will face action.

No patient should be denied treatment," Sisodia tweeted after the meeting.

Delhi government is ramping up availability of beds for COVID-19 patients and recently urged the Centre to do so at hospitals run by it in the national capital.

Manish Sisodia Delhi hospitals COVID patients COVID-19 Delhi coronavirus
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
