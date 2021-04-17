STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DRDO to reopen 500 bed COVID-19 facility in Delhi soon

As for admission to the facility, "RTPCR Covid positive report and Aadhar card will be necessary."

Large number ventilators will be there along with basic testing facilities and air-conditioning as per WHO standards.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has decided to reopen 500 bed hospital in national capital in order to meet the fast-rising requirement to cater to the growing number of Covid infected cases.

Narendra Arya, PRO DRDO on Saturday said, “Now again 500 bed facility is being set up at same place. By Monday the facility should start taking patients. 250 beds will be ready by Monday and the remaining will be ready in another few days.”  

As for admission to the facility, “RTPCR Covid positive report and Aadhar card will be necessary."

Narendra Arya said the facility this time will have some improvements. “It will be a zero-charge facility with all beds having oxygen.”

Large number ventilators will be there along with basic testing facilities and air-conditioning as per WHO standards. The neuro or cardiac cases will be referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

The Facility will be commanded by Major General S S Bhatia of the Army Medical Corps having team Medical team of Director General Armed Forces Medical Services and doctors from Central Armed Police Forces working under him.

DRDO had set up the 1,000-bed medical facility in July last year near the Delhi airport to provide treatment to Corona patients. The facility was shut in the first week of February after daily Covid-19 cases came down.

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
