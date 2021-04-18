STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi facing shortage of medical oxygen, Centre urged to increase its supply: Sisodia

Delhi recorded 24,375 Coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began ravaging countries, and a record number of 167 deaths.

Published: 18th April 2021 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said Delhi has been facing a shortage of medical oxygen and the city government has requested the Centre to immediately increase its supply to the national capital.

"The quota of oxygen allocated to Delhi is turning out to be very less due to the increased consumption which is much more than the average," Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in Delhi, tweeted.

He said several hospitals have informed that their stock of medical oxygen will be over soon.

"The Delhi government has demanded that the Centre increase the city's quota of oxygen immediately," Sisodia said in another tweet in Hindi.

Delhi recorded 24,375 Coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began ravaging countries, and a record number of 167 deaths.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had Saturday said that the capital was facing a "very serious" situation amid shortage of crucial drugs and oxygen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp