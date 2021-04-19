STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID: Delhi govt deploys officers to monitor procurement, supply of oxygen and Remdesivir drug

The Delhi government deputed 28 drug inspectors to monitor the movement of Remdesivir injections in the national capital on a daily basis.

Published: 19th April 2021 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday deployed two teams of officers to monitor procurement and supply of oxygen and the Remdesivir drug amid a shortage of both following an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases here.

The national capital on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.

74 per cent -- meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.

According to an official order issued by the health department, a team of nine officers will be deputed at oxygen filling plants, and oversee operations of medical oxygen suppliers.

ALSO READ: Delhi hospitals gasping for breath, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

"The officers will oversee the entire procurement process of medical oxygen by the filler agency and ensure that the quantity of oxygen procured is properly entered in the dedicated register," it said.

"The team will oversee distribution of medical oxygen to various hospitals and nursing homes in Delhi. Each officer shall submit a report on a daily basis to the Officer on Special Duty," the order said.

Through a separate order, the Delhi government also deputed 28 drug inspectors to monitor the movement of Remdesivir injections in the national capital on a daily basis.

"The drug inspectors shall oversee the whole procurement process of Remdesivir injection starting from placement of order and its receipt by distributor or dealer from company," it stated.

The team will ensure that all supplies received by distributors and dealers are entered in their relevant records and all inventories are properly accounted, the order said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government oxygen supply Remdesivir supply covid cases second wave
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp