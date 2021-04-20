STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Market bodies welcome govt’s lockdown, say fully prepared to help residents

Published: 20th April 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

swab test

A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly 100 prominent commercial markets in the national capital has welcomed Delhi government move of imposing a weeklong lockdown to help check the spread of virus.One of the biggest market associations in Delhi, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that traders fully support government and will not let any impact on essential supplies.

“Fighting the Covid epidemic is not only the responsibility of the government but also of every citizen and keeping this in mind, Delhi’s trade organisations are fully geared up to the extent that no person in Delhi should not face any problem in obtaining their essential commodities” said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General, CAIT.

Earlier, many of the markets went into self-imposed shutter down situation, after Delhi government imposed ‘weekend lockdown’ to avoid crowding at markets which can turn into probable hotspots for the spread of coronavirus.

Similarly, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) which is associated with the Aam Aadmi Party also rallied behind the governmnet and said many business owners have supported the move and this will help in bringing Covid-19 cases down.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said that the Delhi government has taken a very balanced decision by imposing a six-day lockdown.“For the last few days, we had consulted with all the traders of Delhi and 90 per cent of them demanded that there should be a lockdown of 5 to 7 days in Delhi,” said Goyal.

However, traders have appealed the government to deploy a few nodal officers in five zones — Central, East, West, North and South Delhi to collaborate with traders for smooth passage of supply of essential goods to people.According to Khandelwal, as per an estimate, during the curfew, each day there will be a business loss of about Rs 600 crores in the national capital.

