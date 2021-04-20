STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panel to ensure rational use of oxygen in Delhi

One private hospital informed us that around 3 am, the night before yesterday, they had almost no oxygen left.

Oxygen supply

Oxygen supply reached a critical level in the national capital due to enormous demand. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the oxygen supply reached a critical level in the national capital due to enormous demand, the Delhi government on Monday formed a 24-member ‘Oxygen Audit Committee’ to ensure continuous monitoring of the oxygen stocks and consumption. The committee will have to submit its report to the nodal officer-in-charge of the hospital latest by 5 pm daily.

This committee will carry out daily stock of receipt, consumption and balance stock of oxygen—both LMO and through cylinders, and will ensure that the use of oxygen for management of Covid patients is rational and as per prescribed treatment protocols.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had written to Union Minister Piyush Goyal regarding uninterrupted supply of oxygen for Delhi.

“There is a shortage of oxygen. We wrote to the Centre and discussions are going on. A night before yesterday, a tragedy was prevented. One private hospital informed us that around 3 am, the night before yesterday, they had almost no oxygen left. They panicked as a huge tragedy could have occurred. It was with great difficulty that they managed to procure oxygen,” said the CM. With the Centre asking states to stop wastage of oxygen, the committee has been mandated to identify areas of wasteful consumption and to suggest means for economising usage.

One held for black marketing of Remdesivir 
A pharmacy store owner and his employee were arrested in Delhi on Monday in connection with alleged black marketing of antiviral drug Remdesivir, police said. The accused were identified as Basant Goel (41), a resident of Vivek Vihar and his employee Ramoutar Sharma (27), a resident of North Chhajupur, a police official said. Crime Branch launched an investigation after a case was registered by them on Monday in connection with the black marketing of Remdesivir in Delhi.

