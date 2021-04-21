STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP youth wing launches Covid helplines in Delhi

“The BJP has always been proactive in listening to and addressing the concerns of citizens.

Published: 21st April 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

helpline

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), youth wing of the saffron outfit, has launched Covid helplines in Delhi to assist people who are struggling to obtain medical assistance and other essentials for Covid patients.

The helpline numbers are 011-6119 5322 for Delhi, 020-6732 6460 for Mumbai, 020- 6732 6090 (Maharashtra), 0731-4821 330 (Madhya Pradesh) and 044-6171 3330 (Puducherry). Similar services have been launched in Bihar, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura and Manipur. The workers of BJYM will attend the calls and provide assistance for Covid testing, availability of medicines, vaccination and hospitalisation in coordination with local municipal authorities.

“The BJP has always been proactive in listening to and addressing the concerns of citizens. Whenever there is any issue affecting the public at large, the Yuva Morcha in particular has continuously provided community service and this helpline is an extension of our mantra BJYMCares,” Tejasvi Surya, BJYM National President, said. Surya, BJP Lok Sabha member from Karnataka, further said that with states like Maharashtra, Delhi, MP and Karnataka facing an exponential increase in the number of Covid infections, the party has launched this helpline to counsel and help citizens.

Initially, helplines have been made functional in the states where the Covid situation is deteriorating and cases in large numbers are being recorded every day. The helplines will be made functional in the next two days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJYM Covid helpline Delhi Covid helpline
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp