BJP youth wing launches Covid helplines in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), youth wing of the saffron outfit, has launched Covid helplines in Delhi to assist people who are struggling to obtain medical assistance and other essentials for Covid patients.

The helpline numbers are 011-6119 5322 for Delhi, 020-6732 6460 for Mumbai, 020- 6732 6090 (Maharashtra), 0731-4821 330 (Madhya Pradesh) and 044-6171 3330 (Puducherry). Similar services have been launched in Bihar, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura and Manipur. The workers of BJYM will attend the calls and provide assistance for Covid testing, availability of medicines, vaccination and hospitalisation in coordination with local municipal authorities.

“The BJP has always been proactive in listening to and addressing the concerns of citizens. Whenever there is any issue affecting the public at large, the Yuva Morcha in particular has continuously provided community service and this helpline is an extension of our mantra BJYMCares,” Tejasvi Surya, BJYM National President, said. Surya, BJP Lok Sabha member from Karnataka, further said that with states like Maharashtra, Delhi, MP and Karnataka facing an exponential increase in the number of Covid infections, the party has launched this helpline to counsel and help citizens.

Initially, helplines have been made functional in the states where the Covid situation is deteriorating and cases in large numbers are being recorded every day. The helplines will be made functional in the next two days.