Delhi coronavirus: Three-fold rise in Covid beds, effort on to set up more

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s fight to increase the number of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients continues. As per stated plans, the government wants to use the week-long lockdown to achieve its targets. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain were at the forefront of this drive on Tuesday.

“The Delhi government is working on a war footing to increase the number of beds in Delhi’s hospitals. In the last two weeks, the number of Covid designated beds in Delhi has been increased by three times. On April 3, th number of beds was 6,071. This became 19,101 on April 20,” said Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for Covid in Delhi. Jain said that in view of the increasing cases, beds are increased at a fast pace. “The Delhi government has increased beds by more than three times in the last 10-12 days.

Nearly 25,000 cases are emerging daily for the last three-four days. Similarly, about two and-a-half lakh cases are being recorded in the country every day. Covid-19 beds have also been extended to several other centers,” said the health minister. Later on Tuesday evening, Jain tweeted: “Visited the Sant Nirankari Ground at Burari. The place will soon be turned into a 1,000-bed Covid treatment centre.

Extremely thankful to the Nirankari Sant Samagam for agreeing to provide infrastructure and food support to the patients.” Sisodia, meanwhile, once again warned hospital administrators regarding transparency in showing the number of beds, a day after the Delhi government had taken legal action against two hospitals in South Delhi that were not conforming with government guidelines regarding disclosure of exact number of beds.

He said that if a hospital is showing false information on the app or refusing patients despite having beds, then action will be taken against that hospital. The minister also made an appeal to the public not to rush to hospitals with mild symptoms and go for home isolation. “If you are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, the most effective way to fight Covid-19 is through home isolation” added Sisodia.

KEJRIWAL IN ISOLATION AFTER WIFE TESTS POSITIVE

Delhi Chief Minister Arvin Kejriwal’s wife Sunita has tested positive for Covid-19. She is in home quarantine. A Delhi government official said Kejriwal has gone into isolation. Kejriwal was at the forefront of the Delhi government’s efforts to fight the pandemic.