STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi coronavirus: Three-fold rise in Covid beds, effort on to set up more

Jain said that in view of the increasing cases, beds are increased at a fast pace.

Published: 21st April 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Workers prepare beds at a Covid care centre inside a school hall, in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government’s fight to increase the number of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients continues. As per stated plans, the government wants to use the week-long lockdown to achieve its targets. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain were at the forefront of this drive on Tuesday.

“The Delhi government is working on a war footing to increase the number of beds in Delhi’s hospitals. In the last two weeks, the number of Covid designated beds in Delhi has been increased by three times. On April 3, th number of beds was 6,071. This became 19,101 on April 20,” said Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for Covid in Delhi. Jain said that in view of the increasing cases, beds are increased at a fast pace. “The Delhi government has increased beds by more than three times in the last 10-12 days.

Nearly 25,000 cases are emerging daily for the last three-four days. Similarly, about two and-a-half lakh cases are being recorded in the country every day. Covid-19 beds have also been extended to several other centers,” said the health minister. Later on Tuesday evening, Jain tweeted: “Visited the Sant Nirankari Ground at Burari. The place will soon be turned into a 1,000-bed Covid treatment centre.

Extremely thankful to the Nirankari Sant Samagam for agreeing to provide infrastructure and food support to the patients.” Sisodia, meanwhile, once again warned hospital administrators regarding transparency in showing the number of beds, a day after the Delhi government had taken legal action against two hospitals in South Delhi that were not conforming with government guidelines regarding disclosure of exact number of beds.

He said that if a hospital is showing false information on the app or refusing patients despite having beds, then action will be taken against that hospital. The minister also made an appeal to the public not to rush to hospitals with mild symptoms and go for home isolation. “If you are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, the most effective way to fight Covid-19 is through home isolation” added Sisodia.

KEJRIWAL IN ISOLATION AFTER WIFE TESTS POSITIVE
Delhi Chief Minister Arvin Kejriwal’s wife Sunita has tested positive for Covid-19. She is in home quarantine. A Delhi government official said Kejriwal has gone into isolation. Kejriwal was at the forefront of the Delhi government’s efforts to fight the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Delhi coronavirus Covid beds COVID hospitals COVID treatment COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp