STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Manish Sisodia asks Centre to avoid ‘jungle raj’ over oxygen

Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for Covid-19 management in the national capital, said he is getting SOS calls on oxygen shortage from all hospitals.

Published: 21st April 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

A Covid-19 patient being taken to an isolation centre at the CWG Village in New Delhi on Tuesday | SHEKHAR YADAV

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  AMID fear of oxygen shortage for coronavirus patients, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the Centre should be “sensitive and active” in handling the situation so that there is no clamour among states over its supply. Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for Covid-19 management in the national capital, said he is getting SOS calls on oxygen shortage from all hospitals.

He also alleged that people involved in supplying oxygen are being stopped in different states. “Getting SOS calls on shortage of oxyge from all hospitals. People involved in supplying oxygen are being stopped at different states. To ensure that there no jungle raj among states over supply of oxygen, the Central government should be very sensitive and active to handle the situation,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Hospitals in Delhi have been grappling with depleting supply of medical oxygen amid spiralling Covid-19 cases. The city has reported 823 deaths due to the deadly virus in a matter of five days. Of the 4,585 ICU beds for coronavirus patients in government and private hospitals across Delhi, only 30 were available at 8 pm.

Only 2,426 Covid-19 beds are available at hospitals in Delhi at present, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday and assured people that the city government was increasing the number of beds at a fast pace. The details of the available beds can be found on the Delhi Corona app, he told reporters, adding the Delhi government was making efforts to increase the number of beds, and approximately 1,000-1,500 beds are being added every day. 

4-time rise in beds at Centre-run hospitals
The number of beds for Covid- 19 patients at Centre-run hospitals in the national capital has increased by more than four times and now stands at 2,105 from 510 on March 1, the Health ministry said on Tuesday. Of the 2,105 beds, 1,875 are oxygensupported beds and 230 are ICU ones. Forty-six more beds at Safdarjung and 240 beds at Lady Hardinge Medical College are likely to come up in next two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia oxygen shortage Oxygen Supply COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp