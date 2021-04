Wastage of vaccines a criminal waste: Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said wastage of even a single shot of the Covid- 19 vaccine was a “criminal waste” and directed the Centre to vaccinate whomsoever it can to ensure each vial is used fully.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said that according to news reports there is a daily wastage of six per cent of vaccines and till now 44 lakh vaccines out of 10 crore have been wasted, maximum in Tamil Nadu.

“This is a huge wastage. Give it to those who want it. Whomsoever you can vaccinate, please vaccinate. Whether 16-year-old or 60-year-old, all need vaccination. The pandemic does not discriminate,” the court told the Centre. The bench said the wastage was occurring due to the restriction with regard to age and categories of persons who are entitled to take the vaccine.

It said that the Centre recently announced that from May 1 all above the age of 18 years would be entitled to take the vaccine. “In our view, wastage of a single dose of vaccine, which has proven to be life-saving, is a criminal waste,” it said and directed the central government to find a way to ensure full utilisation of the vaccine, if not utilised by the age/category for which it is permitted by 5pm each day.

It said the Centre can devise ways and means to register volunteers between the ages of 18- 45 years who can be called to take the jab, if some doses are left after 5pm each day.