Words worth: India's top five podcasts that you shouldn't miss!

By Express News Service

A podcast is an episodic series of spoken word digital audio files that a user can download to a personal device for easy listening. Streaming applications and podcasting services provide a convenient and integrated way to manage a personal consumption queue across many podcast sources and playback devices.

Sandeep Singh of Khabri

Sandeep Singh, Co Founder and president, Khabri, says, “Lot of audio worthy content has been delivered via video platforms due to a lack of choice, but audio always has been the primary means of information transfer for ages together, now with the proliferation of pure-play audio platforms consumers are getting what they always wanted, minimum screen engagement and latent content consumption.” The top five podcasts currently in India are: