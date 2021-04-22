STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three Covid care centres ready for Delhi police, kin

The PTS Dwarka facility will be the next to go operational, said Delhi Police spokesperson Chenmoy Biswal. 

A room inside a Covid care centre for personnel of Delhi Police | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In view of the surge in Covid cases among its staff, the Delhi Police has set up three fully functional Covid care centres in the newly built quarters at Shahdhara, Rohini and Dwarka with oxygen beds. The Shahdra complex is equipped with 78 beds, of which 20 are oxygen beds. The Rohini facility has 20 beds, of which 10 are equipped with oxygen supply. The PTS Dwarka facility will be the next to go operational, said Delhi Police spokesperson Chenmoy Biswal. 

According to the police the doctors for these facilities are being provided by GTB Hospital while nurses and paramedic staff are from Hamdard Foundation and the oxygen cylinders are provided by Seva Bharati.
“The facility and medicines will be funded from the Delhi Police’s resources. This also includes a dedicated ambulance to attend to emergencies. A police team under an Inspector will look after each facility and ensure coordination,” said Biswal.

These Covid care centres are specially set up for the Delhi police personnel and their family for immediate relief till the time they get admission in regular Covid hospitals. At present, a doctor and nursing officer from the GTB Hospital, one doctor from Gangaram and four nursing assistants from Hamdard Foundation are present at the Shahdra facility round-the-clock. The services will be increased as per the patient load, said the police. 

Besides, the district and unit officers have also been directed to keep sufficient stock of PPE kits, masks, sanitiser, etc. and pay attention to cleaning of toilets and common areas of barracks and police stations. 
Earlier this week, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivasatava had emphasised on health and safety of police personnel.

