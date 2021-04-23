STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DDMA appoints officials to oversee oxygen supply

It has also directed the Delhi Police to provide security to the tankers from manufacturers’ sites to various health facilities here.

The Supremem Court agreed to hear Vedanta plea of free oxygen supply

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid shortage of medical oxygen in several hospitals across the city, the DDMA on Thursday appointed two senior bureaucrats as nodal officers to ensure smooth movement of tankers and facilitate oxygen supply to city hospitals. It has also directed the Delhi Police to provide security to the tankers from manufacturers’ sites to various health facilities here.

The move comes hours after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the police officials in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were blocking oxygen transport to the national capital, and urged the Centre to ensure normal supply even if that meant taking the help of paramilitary forces.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in an order, said the Delhi Police will keep record of entry and exit of all oxygen tankers through various checkposts to monitor their movement. The DDMA has also set up a round-the-clock control room to redress grievances and complaints from city hospitals within 30 minutes.

The Delhi Police will share the record of entry and exit of all oxygen tankers immediately with the control room, the order said. Senior IAS officer Udit Prakas will be responsible for ensuring smooth and seamless movement of tankers till borders of Delhi and sort out all issues pertaining to suppliers, state governments and the central government, it said. The order added that IAS officer Vijay Bidhuri will be responsible for controlling, coordinating and facilitating the supply of oxygen to health establishments.

