Delhi adds record 306 deaths, Sisodia seeks forces to stop 'jungle raj'

Sisodia wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan complaining about this issue and informed the Centre about its fast depleting stock of oxygen.

Published: 23rd April 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Accusing Uttar Pradesh and Haryana of “jungle raj”, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday demanded that paramilitary force be deployed for hasslefree movement of oxygen tankers into the national capital. Delhi is dependent on oxygen plants based in the neighbourhood. On Thursday, the city witnessed a record 306 deaths, the highest, and another 26,169 Covid cases.

Sisodia wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan complaining about this issue and informed the Centre about its fast depleting stock of oxygen. "Police and senior officials of the administration in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are stalling tankers carrying oxygen, delaying the tankers from reaching Delhi hospitals on time.

"I urge you ensure that the oxygen allocated for Delhi by the Centre reaches us without any delay to save lives of the patients," Sisodia’s letter said. Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Nodal Minister for Covid-19, said officials of these states are indulging in “hoarding” of medical oxygen for their own states and not letting the legitimate supply of Delhi reach its hospitals.

“The way UP and Haryana governments are trying to monopolise and hoard oxygen, they have created a jungle raj which is very dangerous for everyone. The matter is becoming difficult for Delhi and in some time, without adequate oxygen supply, it may become difficult for Delhi hospitals to save lives of patients stricken with COVID-19” stated the minister.

Comments

